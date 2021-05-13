Left Menu

We must act with greatest of speed on all fronts to tackle pandemic: Azim Premji

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:32 IST
Wipro founder-chairman and philanthropist Azim Premji has said there is a need to act with the greatest of speed on all fronts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking at the 'Positivity Unlimited' lecture series, organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, he also said the country must come together as one at this time of crisis, dropping all differences, understanding that the prevailing situation requires unity of action.

''Together, we are stronger, divided we continue to struggle… We must confront this crisis, its scale, spread and its depth truthfully,'' Premji said on Wednesday.

The five-day lecture series started on May 11.

In this hour of crisis ''...we must act with the greatest of speed on all fronts'' and all actions to tackle the pandemic must be based on good science, Premji said.

''Actions that are not based on science in reality have a detrimental effect on the cause. At the core of the idea of good science is a matter of being willing to accept and confront the truth,'' he said.

''Science and truth are the foundation on which we can tackle this crisis and ensure that it is not repeated,'' Premji said.

The Wipro chairman and founder also stressed on the need to remain focused on the plight of the most vulnerable, saying that all actions must give them the priority they deserve.

''The overall situation is heartbreaking. But if you look at the villages and those in poverty, it is not only the pandemic but also the economic effects that are devastating people's lives,'' he said.

Premji said that once the country comes out of the prevailing crisis, there will be a need to restructure society and the economy to ensure that the country does not have ''this kind of inequity and injustice''.

''In the end, I can only urge every one of us to come together and do everything we can and more, because the hour demands it,'' he said.

