J'khand announces plan to rehabilitate kids orphaned by COVID

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:49 IST
The Jharkhand government on Thursday said it was committed to rehabilitating children orphaned by COVID-19 and announced financial assistance to the caretakers.

Besides, it launched a helpline to rehabilitate such children.

''The Chief Minister directed all the district administration officials to ensure proper care for the children who lost their parents. Many children who lost their parents in the fight against Covid19 may face exploitation or get trapped into child trafficking,'' an official statement said.

''Given the above, the Ranchi District, facing the highest number of Covid19 cases, has released a 'Child Care Helpline' for such children,'' it added.

The statement said that in case other members of the family agree to take care of an orphaned child, they will be given monthly sponsorship assistance.

However, the financial considerations were not disclosed.

The statement said members of the Child Welfare Committee will visit the respective household and do a ground survey to ensure that the child is in safe hands.

In case of no caretakers, such children will be taken to the Children Care Home run by the government.

The 'Child Care Helpline', monitored by the District Welfare Officer, will ensure immediate assistance.

Apart from the central child helpline number 1098, the administration started helpline 181, WhatsApp number 8789833434, and mobile numbers 9955588871 and 8789370474.

It said that anyone could provide information on these numbers about orphaned children.

''The administration has also appealed to the people to not release the details of such children in the public domain and directly report to the helpline. This will help the administration immediately approach such children and avoid mishappening of any kind such as exploitation, child labour or trafficking,'' the statement said.

