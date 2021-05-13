Renowned obstetrician, gynaecologist S K Bhadari dies of COVID-19

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:51 IST
One of the longest serving doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr S K Bhandari died on Thursday due to COVID-19, officials said. Dr Bhandari, who delivered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her two children, was 86.

Dr Bhandari was admitted to the hospital two weeks back for some heart-related issues but tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr D S Rana, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She had received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

Dr Bhandari's husband, a retired IAS officer, is also in the ICU after he tested positive for COVID-19 and he has not been informed about his wife's death, he said.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi condoled the demise of the senior doctor.

''Dr. S.K. Bhandari, Emeritus Consultant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who delivered my brother, me, my son and my daughter passed away today. Even in her late seventies, she would drive early morning to the hospital herself. A leader to the end, she upheld every noble trait of humanity. A woman I will always respect and admire, a friend I will always miss,'' she posted on Twitter.

Rana said Bhandari had served the hospital for 58 years. She had joined the hospital after returning to Delhi from London where she did her post-graduation. She was the one who established the gynaecology and obstetrics department of the hospital and even though she was not an IVF specialist, she encouraged doctors in setting up the facility at the hospital, Rana said.

''When I came to Delhi 30-40 years ago, there were only two renowned gyanaecologists in Delhi -- Dr S K Bhandari and Dr Sheila Mehra of Moolchand Medcity. She was like a mother figure to me and the loss is quite huge,'' he said.

Dr Bhandari has a daughter, who is also a doctor, and was taking care of her ailing parents. Dr Abha Majumdar, director and head of IVF at the Ganga Ram Hospital, said there was an unsaid bond between them.

''We hardly had to say anything to each other. She was like a mother figure and she was the one who helped me realise my calling,'' she told PTI.

Dr Majumdar had joined the hopsita in February, 1987 and was taking care of the free infertility OPD on Thursdays. After almost a year, Dr Bhandari, who was the head of the Obstetriics and Gynaecology Department, asked her about her interest area and she said it was infertility treatment. She encouraged us to explore the field, she recalled.

