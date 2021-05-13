Left Menu

Total number of COVID vaccine doses given in India nears 18 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country inched closer to 18 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

It said 4,37,192 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively 39,14,688 across 32 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

''The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,91,77,029 as per the 8 pm provisional report,'' the ministry said.

The total of 17,91,77,029 include 96,16,697 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,02,553 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,14,563 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 81,12,476 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 39,14,688 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group have taken the first dose. Besides, 5,65,82,401 and 85,14,552 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,42,32,598 and 1,72,86,501 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As on day-118 of the vaccination drive (May 13), total 19,75,176 vaccine doses were given. A total of 10,10,856 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,64,320 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

