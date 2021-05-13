Left Menu

Amid the grim Covid-19 situation in the country, the Haryana government on Thursday acknowledged the private hospitals role in arranging 60 percent of Oxygen beds in the state but lamented that some of them have been overcharging patients.In response to a question on the COVID situation in the state, Chief Minister M L Khattar said there are 17,000 oxygen beds in private and government hospitals of the state, out of which about 13,500 beds are occupied by patients.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:07 IST
Khattar acknowledges pvt hospitals' role in anti-Covid fight
Amid the grim Covid-19 situation in the country, the Haryana government on Thursday acknowledged the private hospitals' role in arranging ''60 percent'' of Oxygen beds in the state but lamented that some of them have been overcharging patients.

In response to a question on the COVID situation in the state, Chief Minister M L Khattar said there are 17,000 oxygen beds in private and government hospitals of the state, out of which about 13,500 beds are occupied by patients. He said though private hospitals contribute 60 percent of the arrangement of these oxygen beds, it is painful when it comes to the notice that some hospitals are charging more than the rates fixed by the government. He warned that strict action will be taken against defaulters if they are caught charging hefty sums and charging beyond the government-stipulated rates.

While most private hospitals are doing their best to help the patients amid the pandemic, some among them try to take undue advantage of the situation, he said. He said if found overcharging, such private hospitals will not only invite criminal proceedings but can face repercussions like shutting down their oxygen supply after patients are shifted to other facilities and de-registration. He also said the ambulance rates are also fixed and added that one should not charge more than the fixed price.

In response to another question, Khattar said the delivery of oxygen is also being done at home for those in home isolation on the doctor's prescription and this system is now in practice commonly. "By this afternoon, 6,000 patients have registered for cylinders and more than 3,000 cylinders have been refilled and delivered to homes," he said.

He said even oxygen concentrators are being procured consistently. "Some social organisations are also cooperating in this and some of our well-wishers living overseas are also sending concentrators," he said.

He said the state government will make all necessary arrangements at the isolation centre being set up in rural areas. "Such centres are being constructed in rural areas, out of which work has started on 1,000 sites," he said.

