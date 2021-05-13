CDC to ease mask guidance for vaccinated people -- sources

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Thursday will advise fully vaccinated people they do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The CDC's revised guidance will still recommend vaccinated people wear masks on planes, trains, mass transit and in crowded indoor spaces like hospitals, the sources said. A formal announcement is planned for 2 p.m.

