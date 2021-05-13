Chhattisgarh reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tally mounted to 8,92,331 on Thursday as 9,121 more people tested positive for the infection, while 195 fresh fatalities took the toll to 11,289, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached 7,61,592 after 1,455 people were discharged from hospitals, while 10,819 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 1,19,450 activecases, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts, which were earlier reporting a record number of cases, registered a drop in infections at 655 and 278,respectively, the official said.

While the count of infection in Raipur has reached 1,51,866, including 2,917 deaths, Durgs caseload increased to 93,373, including 1,652 fatalities, he said.

Raigarh recorded 721 newcases, Janjgir-Champa 583 and Korba 462, among other districts, he said.

With 67,738 samples tested on Thursday, the number of tests done so far in the state went up to79,86,016, the official said.

The case positivity rate (percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for COVID-19) in the state has declined to 13 per cent from 26.1 per cent on May 1, he said.

Around two weeks ago, it was hard to find vacant beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals but the situation has improved now, the official said.

As on Wednesday, 318 ventilator beds, 852 ICU ones, 750 HDU (High Dependency Unit) beds, 6,364 oxygen equipped and 11,883 other beds were available in the state, he said.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases8,92,331, newcases9,121, deaths 11,289, recovered cases 7,61,592, activecases1,19,450, tests done so far 79,86,016.

