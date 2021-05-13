Left Menu

New French COVID-19 cases slow further

The country reported 131 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday for an overall toll of 107,205, the eighth highest in the world. The gliding seven-day average of new deaths fell further to 200, the lowest since Oct 26, from a 2021 high of 450 in early February.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:34 IST
French health authorities reported 19,461 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Thursday, representing a weekly rise of less than 2% for the first time in almost a year.

The total number of hospitalisations for the disease fell by 598, decreasing for the 10th day in a row to 23,656, the lowest since October 31. The country reported 131 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday for an overall toll of 107,205, the eighth highest in the world.

The gliding seven-day average of new deaths fell further to 200, the lowest since Oct 26, from a 2021 high of 450 in early February. After exiting its third lockdown at the start of the month, France is hoping to lift its last anti-COVID-19 measures at the start of July.

The next step will be the reopening on May 19 of bars' and restaurants' terraces as well as movie theatres and museums. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases has fallen to about 16,100 from more than 42,000 mid-April, when week-on-week increases in new cases were still over 6%.

With 5.84 million infections counted since the start of the pandemic, France is the fourth hardest hit country globally behind the United States, India and Brazil.

