Police urges Delhi HC to dismiss Navneet Kalra's anticipatory bail plea

Delhi Police on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the anticipatory bail plea of Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in two restaurants in South Delhi

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the anticipatory bail plea of Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in two restaurants in South Delhi Appearing for Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju told the single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad that releasing the accused Kalra on anticipatory bail plea will send a wrong message to people allegedly engaged in hoarding.

Raju urged the High Court to dismiss Kalra's anticipatory bail plea saying that it is a classic case of black marketing by taking advantage of people who are in need and exploiting people at a crucial time. The ASG mentioned a laboratory report which stated that some equipment was not up to mark.

"They sell oxygen concentrators saying that they are German-made premium quality but they were Chinese and their quality was poo," he said. The court said that it will continue hearing Raju's submission tomorrow and deferred the matter.

Meanwhile, appearing for Navneet Kalra in the matter, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that Kalra "is a victim of media, who has been hounded despite he was neither an importer nor a manufacturer". He urged the court to grant him anticipatory bail as Kalra will co-operate in the investigation and will not run away as he has roots in the society.

The High court asked Singhvi why Kalra was having 105 oxygen concentrators if he was neither an importer or manufacturer. Singhvi said nothing was hidden as they were charging people who needed oxygen concentrator and payment was done through proper channels.

HC asked whether oxygen concentrators come within the definition of essential commodities to which Singhvi said that there was no fixation of MRP for oxygen concentrators. Singhvi also submitted that it was his misfortune that he sold oxygen concentrators in these troubled times.

Earlier in the day, a trial court dismissed Karla's anticipatory bail plea. Kalra later moved HC with his anticipatory bail plea. Delhi Police has registered a case under various sections dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizure of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

The police have busted an alleged black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area. (ANI)

