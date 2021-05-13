Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:37 IST
Assam logs 75 new COVID deaths, 5,468 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam registered 75 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday pushing the toll to 1,984, while the number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,15,554 with 5,468 people testing positive, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the central government would soon increase the supply of vaccines and one lakh people could be vaccinated daily in the state.

Currently, the state has a total of 42,144 active cases, the NHM said in a bulletin.

During the day, 4,219 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 2,70,079.

The NHM said that 23 of the fresh fatalities were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district and seven from Dibrugarh district. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

It said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too.

The new 5,468 positive cases included 1,173 from the state capital, 452 from Dibrugarh, 431 from Kamrup and 332 from Nagaon.

Altogether 59,594 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday taking the number of such tests to 93,41,060.

The NHM said that a total of 46,940 people were inoculated on Thursday.

Altogether 32,78,613 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state and 7,23,733 people received the second dose.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the river island district of Majuli and directed the administration to strictly implement the restrictions for containing the pandemic.

At a meeting with the deputy commissioner (DC) and other senior officers at Majuli, Sarma took stock of the availability of ICU beds, oxygen and medicines in the district in view of the rising number of cases, a government release said.

He directed officials to generate mass awareness about the importance of following COVID-19 protocols for containing the spread of the pandemic and instructed the DC to ramp up testing and make it mandatory at all entry points to the district.

Every eligible person of Majuli would be vaccinated, Sarma said and urged people to maintain the appropriate COVID behaviour until then.

Reviewing the status of implementation of various schemes in Majuli, the chief minister stressed the need for ensuring quality of construction and timely completion of the ongoing projects.

During his first visit to his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal's constituency, Sarma assured the people of the river island that he would never let them feel the absence of a chief minister among themselves.

Sarma told reporters that during the tenure of Sonowal, Majuli has witnessed a new era of development and he will not allow its progress to slow down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

