Left Menu

Over 2.5 lakh people tested for coronavirus in rural areas in a week: UP govt

PTI | Lucknow/Noida | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:05 IST
Over 2.5 lakh people tested for coronavirus in rural areas in a week: UP govt

COVID-19 surveillance teams in Uttar Pradesh have visited over three crore houses at block levels in districts and tested over 2.5 lakh people in “rural areas” in a week, the state government said on Thursday.

Surveillance teams in the state recently accelerated the pace to “trace, test and treat” coronavirus patients and started door-to-door campaigns in rural areas on instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government said in a statement.

“According to the weekly report on the campaign, the Covid test teams have visited around 32 million (3,19,37,797) houses in different blocks of districts within a week, between May 5 and 12, against the targeted 3,30,69,010 houses for the period,” the government said.

“Similarly, the teams conducted a total of 2,57,845 tests in remote blocks of the districts and the government has also distributed medicine kits to 3,74,685 Covid patients so far,” it added.

The UP government said it firmly believes that “test, trace and treat” are the only effective ways to contain and fight coronavirus and is leaving “no stone unturned” to achieve this end.

The government said Uttar Pradesh recently set a “new record” by conducting 2.96 lakh Covid tests in a single day.

Earlier, the chief minister had directed the surveillance team to undertake door-to-door surveys, increase pace of vaccination and double the capacity in order to contain the spread of the virus and ensure prompt treatment of positive cases, it added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 17,775 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection count to 15,80,980, while 281 new fatalities took the death toll to 16,646 in the state, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine opposition leader and Putin ally under house arrest

A top Ukrainian opposition politician with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin was placed under house arrest Thursday, days after being charged with treason.Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, th...

Three rockets launched toward Israel from Lebanon, no damage -Israeli military

Three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Thursday but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties, the Israeli military said.A Lebanese security source said the rockets were fired from the Qlai...

Golf-MacIntyre earns share of halfway lead at British Masters

Scotlands Robert MacIntyre has made plans for another late-night gaming session after carding a six-under-par 66 to take a share of the halfway lead at the British Masters on Thursday. World number 45 MacIntyre, the highest-ranked player in...

DC Police victim of massive data leak by ransomware gang

The police department in the nations capital has suffered a massive leak of internal information after refusing to meet the blackmail demands of Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate. Experts say its the worst known ransomware attack ever t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021