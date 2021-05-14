Left Menu

Kids above 2 yrs should wear masks outside home, says Odisha govt

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:14 IST
Kids above 2 yrs should wear masks outside home, says Odisha govt

Keeping in view the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among children, the Odisha government on Thursday asked parents to ensure that kids above two years wear face masks before stepping out of their houses.

The state governments instruction came as per the recommendation of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

In a letter to the Women and Child Development department, the Health and Family Welfare department said that children, adolescents, and pregnant and lactating women may be given suitable advisory for properly wearing face masks while going out of home.

People belonging to any age group including children having any symptom of Covid-19 must go for testing and isolation, the letter said.

It stated that in addition to the earlier noted symptoms of coronavirus such as cold, cough, fever, loss of smell or taste, some new indicator of the disease have been found and they are diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain etc.

If such symptoms are observed among children, pregnant and lactating women and adolescents, they may be considered as suspected Covid-19 cases, it said.

Handwashing with soap and water must be done for at least 40 seconds instead of 20 seconds. Unnecessary touching of face, nose and eyes must be discouraged at all levels in all age groups, the health and family welfare department said.

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday appealed to the residents of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to stay away from morning walk, evening walk and cycling during the lockdown.

Commissioner of Police S K Priyadarshi said that according to the Covid lockdown and weekend shutdown guidelines issued by the Odisha government, morning walk, evening walk and cycling are prohibited.

Despite the directive, it has been observed that people in the twin city are indulging in such activities, the Commissioner of Police said.

The purpose of the lockdown and weekend shutdown is to ensure that people stay indoors so that the disease does not spread further, he said.

Priyadarshi said that 22 flying squads have been formed to launch a drive against hoarders and black marketers of essential items.

He also cautioned private hospitals in the twin city against overcharging patients in the name of COVID-19 treatment.

ADG (Law and Order) YK Jethwa said around one lakh people have been prosecuted in the state in the last 15 days for violating the Covid-19 guidelines. A total of Rs 2.8 crore fine has been collected from the Covid norm violators.

While cases have been registered against 71 people, the police arrested 269 people for violation of the Covid norms, Jethwa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three rockets launched toward Israel from Lebanon, no damage -Israeli military

Three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Thursday but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties, the Israeli military said.A Lebanese security source said the rockets were fired from the Qlai...

UK anxious about Indian coronavirus variant, Johnson says

Britains government is anxious about the spread of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India and rules nothing out to tackle a sharp rise in cases of it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. Johnson has laid out what he describ...

Ukraine opposition leader and Putin ally under house arrest

A top Ukrainian opposition politician with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin was placed under house arrest Thursday, days after being charged with treason.Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, th...

Golf-MacIntyre earns share of halfway lead at British Masters

Scotlands Robert MacIntyre has made plans for another late-night gaming session after carding a six-under-par 66 to take a share of the halfway lead at the British Masters on Thursday. World number 45 MacIntyre, the highest-ranked player in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021