Left Menu

UK anxious about Indian coronavirus variant, Johnson says

Britain's government is anxious about the spread of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India and rules nothing out to tackle a sharp rise in cases of it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 01:03 IST
UK anxious about Indian coronavirus variant, Johnson says

Britain's government is anxious about the spread of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India and rules nothing out to tackle a sharp rise in cases of it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. Johnson has laid out what he describes as a "cautious but irreversible" route out of lockdown for England, with the next step planned for next week. He has warned that new mutants, such as the B.1.617.2 variant, pose a risk to that plan.

Government agency Public Health England (PHE) said the total number of confirmed cases of the variant had more than doubled in the past week to 1,313 across the United Kingdom. Officials fear the variant, one of three first found in India, is at least as transmissible as the so-called Kent variant identified in southeast England last year, which fuelled Britain's second wave of infections.

"We are anxious about it - it has been spreading," Johnson said, adding that there would be meetings later on Thursday to discuss what to do. "We're ruling nothing out," he added. There has been door-to-door testing in response to a surge in cases of the variant in north-west England, while extra vaccination facilities are being opened to boost uptake.

"Cases of this variant are rising in the community and we are continuously monitoring its spread," said Susan Hopkins, COVID-19 Strategic Response Director at PHE. "We need to act collectively and responsibly to ensure that variants do not impact on the progress we have all made to drive down levels of COVID-19 and the increased freedom that brings."

After England's initial coronavirus lockdown, Johnson sought a regional approach to restrictions, which ultimately failed, and two further national lockdowns followed. He wants a nationwide approach to the easing of restrictions this time, and reiterated that he hoped restrictions would end across the whole nation in June, despite the local surges in variant cases.

"At the moment I can see nothing that dissuades me from thinking we'll be able to go ahead on Monday and June 21 everywhere," he added, referring to further steps to ease lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quebec, New Brunswick stop offering first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the provinces said on Thursday. Most province...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK anxious about Indian coronavirus variant, Johnson saysBritains government is anxious about the spread of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India and rules nothing out to tackle a ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.A Minute With Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on Top Gun and sequelThirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in Top Gun, the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021