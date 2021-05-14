The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to begin to return to normal. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than two thirds of Spain's 47 million people will have been vaccinated by mid-August, its prime minister said. * Britain is anxious about the spread of the novel coronavirus variant first detected in India and rules out nothing when it comes to re-introducing local restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

* Restrictions left hundreds of pilgrims to Portugal's Fatima shrine listening to Mass from the street during one of the country's biggest religious celebrations. AMERICAS

* U.S. schools are unlikely to require COVID-19 shots for students anytime soon given public hesitation and political hurdles. * Ontario will extend its stay-at-home order for an additional two weeks to June 2.

* Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's approval rating fell to a record low, according to a Datafolha poll, after he was widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India recorded more than 4,000 deaths for a second straight day and extended the interval between doses of AstraZeneca vaccine amid dire shortages. * Thailand granted emergency use approval for Moderna's vaccine, as it reported a daily record in new cases after two jail clusters saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected - among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.

* Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte approved the easing of some coronavirus restrictions in the capital and nearby provinces. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A South African report into excess deaths over the past year suggests more than 133,000 people in the country have died from COVID-19, far more than the official tally. * Egypt received a batch of more than 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX.

* Oman will end a nightly curfew on Saturday, but shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A second-generation vaccine developed by CureVac and GlaxoSmithKline, designed to protect against coronavirus variants, produced a high level of immune response in a trial in rats, the companies said. * Vaccine developers are making ever bolder assertions that the world will need yearly booster shots, or new vaccines, to tackle variants, but some scientists question when, or whether, such shots will be needed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. shares rebounded after falling for three consecutive days and benchmark Treasury yields dipped, as investors snapped up technology stocks and shrugged off worries about rising prices, for now.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 14-month low last week as companies held onto their workers amid a growing labor shortage that helped to curb employment growth in April. (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Aditya Soni; Editing by Nick Macfie and Sriraj Kalluvila)

