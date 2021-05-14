Brazil reports 74,592 new coronavirus cases, 2,383 deaths

Brazil recorded 74,592 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,383 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 15.4 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 430,417, according to ministry data.

