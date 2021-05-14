Left Menu

Brazil reports 74,592 new coronavirus cases, 2,383 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 14-05-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 02:14 IST
Brazil reports 74,592 new coronavirus cases, 2,383 deaths

Brazil recorded 74,592 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,383 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 15.4 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 430,417, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney streaming growth disappoints, earnings beat forecasts; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.A Minute With Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on Top Gun and sequelThirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in Top Gun, the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky ...

Science News Roundup: For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fat; Child's burial site tells of early man's emotional life - Kenyan archaeologist and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...

Canada slams 'unconscionable' Iran conduct since airliner shootdown

Canada on Thursday condemned Tehrans unconscionable conduct since Iranian forces shot down an airliner last year, killing 176 people, including dozens of Canadians, and vowed to keep pressing for answers as to what really happened. The comm...

Quebec, New Brunswick stop offering first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the provinces said on Thursday. Most province...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021