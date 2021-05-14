Left Menu

Mexico reports 3,632 new coronavirus cases, 311 more deaths

Updated: 14-05-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 02:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 3,632 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 311 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,375,115 and fatalities to 219,901.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

