Mainland China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on May 13, down from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. Two of the new cases were local infections in Anhui province, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The other five cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 14 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,815, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

