Mainland China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier
Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on May 13, down from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. The other five cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 14 cases a day earlier.
Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on May 13, down from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. Two of the new cases were local infections in Anhui province, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The other five cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 14 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,815, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
