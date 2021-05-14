Taiwan premier says no need to raise COVID-19 alert level for now

Taiwan premier says no need to raise COVID-19 alert level for nowReuters | Taipei | Updated: 14-05-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 05:52 IST
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday that there is no need to raise the island's COVID-19 alert level for the time being and that compared with last year it has more experience and resources to fight the pandemic.
Su made the comments in a post on his Facebook page after a rise in domestic infections that has spooked Taiwan's people and the stock market.
