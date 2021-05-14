Left Menu

Samsung BioLogics says no decision yet on producing Moderna's COVID-19 shot

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd said on Friday that no decision has been made yet on producing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea after a local newspaper reported the two companies had agreed on a contract manufacturing deal. The Chosun Ilbo reported that the biotech arm of Samsung Group has agreed to produce the Moderna vaccine in its plant in Songdo, part of which will be used for domestic vaccination, citing unnamed government and pharmaceutical industry sources.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 06:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 06:38 IST
Samsung BioLogics says no decision yet on producing Moderna's COVID-19 shot

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd said on Friday that no decision has been made yet on producing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea after a local newspaper reported the two companies had agreed on a contract manufacturing deal.

The Chosun Ilbo reported that the biotech arm of Samsung Group has agreed to produce the Moderna vaccine in its plant in Songdo, part of which will be used for domestic vaccination, citing unnamed government and pharmaceutical industry sources. Samsung BioLogics said in a filing to the stock exchange that it could confirm the report as no decision has been finalised. The decision will be made within a one-month time frame, a company official told Reuters by phone.

The statement follows a denial by Samsung and Pfizer Inc earlier this week of another media report that the two companies were working together to produce a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. firm and its German partner BioNTech . The Moderna shot has yet to be approved in South Korea, but the second of three expert panels recommended approval for emergency use of the vaccine on Thursday, based on its safety and efficacy in Phase 3 late-stage trials in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw scientists' skepticism

Chinese biotech firm Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited saw its stock price jump by more than 20 the day after it announced on April 25 that it had completed the first patient enrollment and dosing in a late-stage U.S. clinical trial of its expe...

Police: 9 wounded, 3 critically, in shooting in Providence, Rhode Island

Nine people were wounded in a shooting in Rhode Islands capital in what police there believe to be the largest shooting in city history.Of the nine, three were critically wounded in the shooting just before 7 pm on Thursday, Providence Poli...

FOREX-Dollar rally pauses as investors take stock of inflation anxiety

The dollar took a breather on Friday but looks set to post weekly gains against a basket of currencies as investors try to assess the risk of U.S. inflation rising faster than expected and prodding the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates...

Samsung BioLogics says no decision yet on producing Moderna's COVID-19 shot

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd said on Friday that no decision has been made yet on producing Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea after a local newspaper reported the two companies had agreed on a contract manufacturing deal.The Chosun I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021