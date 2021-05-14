World Bank redeploys $153m to support COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan
In addition to this financing for vaccines in Pakistan, the World Bank has provided a total of $768.5 million to support the vaccination purchase and rollout efforts in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:21 IST
The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the restructuring of the Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan (PREP) project, originally approved in April 2020, to redeploy $153 million to support the ongoing national vaccine drive in Pakistan.
These funds, redeployed at the request of the federal government, will help finance the purchase and deployment of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that meet the eligibility criteria of the World Bank. The project will strengthen the health system's capacity to implement the vaccination campaign for its prioritized and eligible populations.
"The third wave of COVID-19 emerged in Pakistan in March 2021 and is threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions of people," said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. "The World Bank remains a committed partner to support Pakistan in addressing this public health crisis, including through vaccination, and providing support to tackle the social and economic impacts of the pandemic."
In addition to this financing for vaccines in Pakistan, the World Bank has provided a total of $768.5 million to support the vaccination purchase and rollout efforts in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
In addition to financing, the Bank is providing technical assistance and knowledge-sharing workshops for countries in South Asia on different aspects of designing and deploying fair and equitable vaccine strategies.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Bank
- Pakistan
- COVID-19
- Najy Benhassine
ALSO READ
COVID-19: World Bank provides USD 80 mn to Sri Lanka for vaccines
World Bank's Malpass urges rich countries to ease grip on vaccine stockpiles
World Bank and Congo sign agreement to reduce emissions from deforestation
India received USD83 billion in remittances in 2020: World Bank report
World Bank approves US$127m grant to improve food security in Yemen