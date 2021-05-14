Left Menu

COVID-19: Govt increases import of Tocilizumab injection amid high demand in country

As many as 30,000 vials of Tocilizumab, a drug often prescribed by doctors to treat COVID-19 patients, were imported to India within 11 days by the Central government to cater to the increasing demand across the country due to rising cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:09 IST
COVID-19: Govt increases import of Tocilizumab injection amid high demand in country
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar As many as 30,000 vials of Tocilizumab, a drug often prescribed by doctors to treat COVID-19 patients, were imported to India within 11 days by the Central government to cater to the increasing demand across the country due to rising cases.

Sources of the Union Chemical and Fertilisers Ministry told ANI that 30,000 vials were imported from April 30 to May 11. Tocilizumab injection is manufactured by the Roche Company of Switzerland and imported and marketed by Cipla Ltd in India.

They also informed that Tocilizumab injection is primarily used for Rheumatoid Arthritis patients and the monthly import of this injection used to be around 1,700 vials and India is entirely dependent on imports for this drug. The imported vials have been allocated to states and union territories on the basis of active cases on April 28.

"Once the demand for the Tocilizumab injection increased, the government convinced the Roche company to increase supply to meet the sudden shortage of injection," sources from the ministry told said. They further informed that the manufacturing company has agreed to supply more to the country according to its need and is in regular contact.

The country has witnessed a massive unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. In the last 24 hours, 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases and 3,44,776 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday. The total cases in the country now stand at 2,40,46,809 including 2,00,79,599 recoveries and 2,62,317 deaths. There are currently 37,04,893 active COVID cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown, shares slump

Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.Th...

INSIGHT-Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

Transforming the site of what once was a Soviet-era car factory into a state-of-the-art facility churning out Russias COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was the easy bit.Making doses in bulk, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been ...

Former Kerala Assembly Deputy Speaker Kunju dead

Former Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Assembly and senior leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, K M Hamsa Kunju, died at his residence, party sources said here on Friday.He was 80.He died of heart attack at around 9.30 PM on Thursday, the...

Olympics-Petition against Tokyo Olympics with 350,000 signatures submitted to organisers

A petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics which garnered 350,000 signatures in nine days was submitted to organisers on Friday, reflecting growing public opposition to the event as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections sw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021