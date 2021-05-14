Left Menu

Germany's COVID-19 case rate falls below key threshold

The seven-day incidence fell to 96.5, down from 103.6 on Thursday and almost 126 a week ago. An incidence rate of 100 new infections per 100,000 people is used as the threshold for imposing a nationwide emergency brake, which includes night-time curfews and limits on private gatherings, as well as the closure of shops.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-05-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:27 IST
Germany's COVID-19 case rate falls below key threshold
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's seven-day rate of COVID-19 cases fell below the threshold of 100 per 100,000 people for the first time since March, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The number of new cases reported rose by 11,336, bringing the total to 3,577,040, while the death toll increased by 190 to 85,848. The seven-day incidence fell to 96.5, down from 103.6 on Thursday and almost 126 a week ago.

An incidence rate of 100 new infections per 100,000 people is used as the threshold for imposing a nationwide emergency brake, which includes night-time curfews and limits on private gatherings, as well as the closure of shops. Should the virus incidence fall below this level consistently, restrictions can be relaxed. With infection levels dropping and Germany's vaccination campaign picking up speed, Health Minister Jens Spahn last week declared the third wave of the pandemic to finally be broken.

Several German states, including the capital city Berlin, announced plans on Tuesday to loosen coronavirus restrictions in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Kerala Assembly Deputy Speaker Kunju dead

Former Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Assembly and senior leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, K M Hamsa Kunju, died at his residence, party sources said here on Friday.He was 80.He died of heart attack at around 9.30 PM on Thursday, the...

Olympics-Petition against Tokyo Olympics with 350,000 signatures submitted to organisers

A petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics which garnered 350,000 signatures in nine days was submitted to organisers on Friday, reflecting growing public opposition to the event as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections sw...

Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF teams deployed in five states

National Disaster Response Force NDRF is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Tauktae striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, NDRF officials said on Friday. CycloneTauktae UPDATE- 53 NDRF teams committed, 24...

Egypt's road building drive eases jams but leaves some unhappy

At weekends, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is often driven out to a road construction site in Cairo where he is pictured surveying stretches of recently poured asphalt and being briefed by workers.The highways and bridges he inspe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021