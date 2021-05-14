Sahyadri hospitals conducts successful liver transplant of a 6kg child with end stage liver disease

- Mother turns living donor - Tata Trust, Pravin Agarwal Foundation, CM Fund, Transplant help Poor Foundation, Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust, Mukul Madhav Foundation, Oswal Bandhu Samaj Trust, Sahyadri Hospital along with many anonymous individual donors team up to raise funds for the treatment - Multidisciplinary coordination of liver transplant team, infectious disease experts and blood bank ensure recovery of the child.

PUNE, India, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune recently performed a successful living donor liver transplant in a eight month old child weighing just 6kg. The child was suffering with a rare genetic disorder called 'Alagille Syndrome' which turned worse with time progressing to end stage liver disease. Since the family comes from a humble background, the funds were raised by Sahyadri Hospitals through various NGOs to successfully perform this lifesaving surgery. Tata Trust, Pravin Agarwal Foundation, Transplant Help Poor Foundation, Chief Minister Fund, Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust, Mukul Madhav Foundation, Oswal Bandhu Samaj Trust along with a group of anonymous individual donors teamed up to raise funds for the surgery.

Explaining the case Dr. Bipin Vibhute, Director and Head of Organ Transplantation & Hepatobiliary Surgery, Sahyadri Hospitals said, ''When his parents first brought him to the hospital a few months ago he had jaundice. Alagille Syndrome was confirmed on the basis of the liver biopsy and genetic test reports. The child continued to deteriorate with progressively increasing jaundice and end stage liver disease. With infection in his blood, the bilirubin had increased to 63mg/dl, he had started to lose weight and the situation was becoming complicated. We had to go in for an urgent transplant. Luckily his mother was identified as an ideal donor.'' Dr. Snehavardhan Pandey, Paediatric Hepatologist Sahyadri Hospital said that, ''The transplant was very challenging as the child was very small and fragile. After a well performed surgery by the surgeons that lasted for 10 hours, the child was off the mechanical ventilator after 2-3 hours then shifted to his isolation room. The child developed an infection in his blood followed by diarrhoea which complicated his course in the hospital. However, the child fought back bravely. Vital decisions were taken very timely and that was the turning point of this complicated case. His blood pressure improved, diarrhoea resolved and the child did well. It was a well-co-ordinated team effort. I specially thank the Paediatric Intensive Care Team and the staff nurses who took care of the child with all their love and dedication. We discharged the child after 20 days of surgery.'' He also thanked the referring paediatrician for optimising the child and timely referring the child for transplant. The entire liver team at Sahyadri Hospitals worked together along with other departments in a well-coordinated effort. The transplant team consisted of Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Surgeons Dr. Bipin Vibhute, Dr. Dinesh Zirpe, Dr Aniruddha Bhosale, Dr. Abhijeet Mane, Hepatologists Dr. Sheetal Mahajani, Paediatric Hepatologist Dr. Snehavardhan Pandey, Paediatric Intensivist Dr. Sagar Lad, Dr. Pradeep Suryawanshi, Dr. Ravindra Khetre, Dr. Santosh Kait, Dr. Jalil Mujawar, Transplant Anaesthetist Dr. Manish Phatak, Dr. Manoj Raut, Infectious disease specialist Dr. Raman Gaikwad, Diagnostic & Intervention Radiologist Dr. Yogesh Lohar, Dr. Kaurabhi Zade and Transfusion Medicine specialist Dr. Smita Joshi.

Dr. Ketan Apte, Unit Head Sahyadri Hospitals said that ''Congratulations to all the doctors and the administration team for working in a coordinated way especially at the peak of the pandemic and ensuring the child gets a new lease of life.'' Inset: Alagille syndrome is a genetic disorder that can affect the liver, heart and kidneys. An abnormality in the bile duct of the liver causes accumulation of the toxic bile inside the liver and leading to its damage.

About Sahyadri Hospitals: Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities of Pune, Nashik and Karad. The hospital chain has over 900 Beds and 200 ICU beds, 2000 Clinicians and 2600 Supporting Staff providing round the clock healthcare. Sahyadri Hospitals has touched the lives of more than 50 lakh people by providing quality care.

