Left Menu

Origins of COVID-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say

The novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income, and upended daily life for billions of people. "More investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic," said the 18 scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:46 IST
Origins of COVID-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and there is not yet enough evidence to say conclusively if it occurred naturally or was caused by a laboratory leak, a group of leading scientists said in a letter. The novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income, and upended daily life for billions of people.

"More investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic," said the 18 scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. "Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable," the scientists including David Relman, professor of microbiology at Stanford, said in a letter to the journal Science.

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/372/6543/694.1 The authors of the letter said the World Health Organization's initial investigation into the origins of the virus had not made a "balanced consideration" of the theory that it may have come from a laboratory incident.

"We must take hypotheses about both natural and laboratory spillovers seriously until we have sufficient data," the scientists said, adding that an intellectually rigorous and dispassionate investigation needed to take place. "In this time of unfortunate anti-Asian sentiment in some countries, we note that at the beginning of the pandemic, it was Chinese doctors, scientists, journalists, and citizens who shared with the world crucial information about the spread of the virus—often at great personal cost."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to adapt vaccine rollout to tackle Indian variant

Britain will adapt its vaccine rollout to protect people more quickly in areas where a coronavirus variant first detected in India has emerged, the vaccine minister said on Friday. The UK has delivered one of the fastest inoculation campaig...

India's coronavirus tally surpasses 24 mln as mutant spreads across globe

Indias tally of coronavirus infections climbed past 24 million on Friday, amid reports flowed that the highly transmissible variant first detected in the South Asian nation was spreading across the globe.The Indian B.1.617 variant has been ...

Cyclone 'Tauktae': NDRF earmarks 53 teams for five states 

The National Disaster Response Force NDRF has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after- effects of cyclone Tauktae that is developing in the Arabian Sea, a senior officer said on Friday.NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet t...

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021