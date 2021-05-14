Left Menu

England to reopen and monitor Indian coronavirus variant, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:53 IST
England to reopen and monitor Indian coronavirus variant, minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

England will push ahead with its plan to lift the COVID-19 restrictions gradually because even though it is worried about the emergence of a variant first detected in India it believes the vaccines are working, the vaccines minister said on Friday. Nadhim Zahawi said there were concerns about the presence of the Indian variant in some parts of England but that there was no evidence that the B.1.617.2 variant had a more severe impact on people or was able to escape the vaccines.

"The roadmap from Monday remains in place because the vaccines are delivering, vaccines are keeping people out of hospital and away from severe infection," Zahawi told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to adapt vaccine rollout to tackle Indian variant

Britain will adapt its vaccine rollout to protect people more quickly in areas where a coronavirus variant first detected in India has emerged, the vaccine minister said on Friday. The UK has delivered one of the fastest inoculation campaig...

India's coronavirus tally surpasses 24 mln as mutant spreads across globe

Indias tally of coronavirus infections climbed past 24 million on Friday, amid reports flowed that the highly transmissible variant first detected in the South Asian nation was spreading across the globe.The Indian B.1.617 variant has been ...

Cyclone 'Tauktae': NDRF earmarks 53 teams for five states 

The National Disaster Response Force NDRF has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after- effects of cyclone Tauktae that is developing in the Arabian Sea, a senior officer said on Friday.NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet t...

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021