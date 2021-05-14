England to reopen and monitor Indian coronavirus variant, minister says

England to reopen and monitor Indian coronavirus variant, minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:53 IST
England will push ahead with its plan to lift the COVID-19 restrictions gradually because even though it is worried about the emergence of a variant first detected in India it believes the vaccines are working, the vaccines minister said on Friday. Nadhim Zahawi said there were concerns about the presence of the Indian variant in some parts of England but that there was no evidence that the B.1.617.2 variant had a more severe impact on people or was able to escape the vaccines.
"The roadmap from Monday remains in place because the vaccines are delivering, vaccines are keeping people out of hospital and away from severe infection," Zahawi told Sky News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US delivering supplies worth over USD100 million to India; first flight to land on Thursday: WH
Indians rush for vaccines as COVID-19 death toll passes 200,000
Cricket-Australia's Zampa, Richardson exit India after pulling out of IPL
US India Caucus leadership meets Indian Ambassador on COVID-19 crisis, TRIPS waiver
US determined to help people of India: NSA Sullivan