Left Menu

COVID-19: Vaccination drive for 18-44 age group to begin in HP from Monday

These persons should get themselves certified from the departments concerned and they can avail vaccination in the priority group, he added.Meanwhile, a total of 21,08,857 people in the state have already been vaccinated till May 13.While 16,89,496 persons have been given the first dose, 4,19,361 persons have been administered the second dose.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:58 IST
COVID-19: Vaccination drive for 18-44 age group to begin in HP from Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 for the 18-44 age group will begin in Himachal Pradesh from May 17, a health official said on Friday.

The state recently received 1,07,620 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, Pune for this category, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said.

Vaccination for the 18-44 age group will be given only on Mondays and Thursdays, and slots will be visible on the COWIN portal two days prior to each scheduled session, he said.

The state has already placed an order for more vaccines for this age group, Jindal added.

All the eligible persons will have to register themselves and schedule their appointment for vaccination on the COWIN portal, he added.

The health official said the available slots will be visible on the COWIN portal from May 15.

HRTC conductors and drivers, fuel pump operators, PDS depot holders, teachers on COVID duty, banks and financial services, chemists, staff of Lok Mitra Kendra, employees in childcare institutions under the WCD department, and the workers of the pharma industry who are engaged in the manufacturing process have now been declared as a prioritized group for the anti-coronavirus vaccination, he added. These persons should get themselves certified from the departments concerned and they can avail vaccination in the priority group, he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 21,08,857 people in the state have already been vaccinated till May 13.

While 16,89,496 persons have been given the first dose, 4,19,361 persons have been administered the second dose. Of them, 81,822 healthcare workers got the first dose, while 68,608 HCWs were administered the second dose. Similarly, 53,761 frontline workers got the first dose, while 41,322 FLWs administered the second dose. In the same way, 8,61,509 persons between 45 and 60 years of age were administered the first dose while 63,939 got the second dose.

Besides, 6,92,404 persons above 60 years were given the first dose, while 2,45,492 got the second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to adapt vaccine rollout to tackle Indian variant

Britain will adapt its vaccine rollout to protect people more quickly in areas where a coronavirus variant first detected in India has emerged, the vaccine minister said on Friday. The UK has delivered one of the fastest inoculation campaig...

India's coronavirus tally surpasses 24 mln as mutant spreads across globe

Indias tally of coronavirus infections climbed past 24 million on Friday, amid reports flowed that the highly transmissible variant first detected in the South Asian nation was spreading across the globe.The Indian B.1.617 variant has been ...

Cyclone 'Tauktae': NDRF earmarks 53 teams for five states 

The National Disaster Response Force NDRF has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after- effects of cyclone Tauktae that is developing in the Arabian Sea, a senior officer said on Friday.NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet t...

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021