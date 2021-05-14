Bengaluru: Above 45, others awaiting second covid vaccine jab to receive priority

Left Menu

People above the age of 45 and those lining up for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given priority at inoculation centers across Bengaluru due to the limited number of shots available.

Updated: 14-05-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:23 IST
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People above the age of 45 and those lining up for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given priority at inoculation centers across Bengaluru due to the limited number of shots available. According to Gaurav Gupta, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, about 200 doses are allocated every day to about 198 inoculation wards across the city, amounting to about 40,000 doses per day.

"Based on the availability of vaccines, we allocate about 40,000 doses per day to 198 wards - 200 doses per ward. Priority is being given to people aged 45 years and above for the second jab since a limited quantity of vaccines are available," Gupta told ANI. He added that the city's administrative body was constantly in touch with the government in order to ensure the availability of vaccines.

Over the last week, COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have been rising sharply, with 35,297 new cases and 344 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. There are currently 5,93,078 active cases in the state. (ANI)

