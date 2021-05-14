Left Menu

Britain to adapt vaccine rollout to tackle Indian variant

Britain will adapt its vaccine rollout to protect people more quickly in areas where a coronavirus variant first detected in India has emerged, the vaccine minister said on Friday. "We will do whatever it takes in the vaccination program...to deliver additional enhanced protection," Zahawi told BBC TV. The highly transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in India has now surfaced in countries around the world.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:15 IST
Britain to adapt vaccine rollout to tackle Indian variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain will adapt its vaccine rollout to protect people more quickly in areas where a coronavirus variant first detected in India has emerged, the vaccine minister said on Friday. The UK has delivered one of the fastest inoculation campaigns in the world, giving the first shot to almost 70% of the adult population and a second to 36%, helping to reduce infection rates and deaths.

As a result, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out what he describes as a "cautious but irreversible" route out of lockdown for England, with the next step planned for next week. He has warned, however, that new variants, such as the B.1.617.2 found in India, could derail that. Government agency Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed cases of the new variant had more than doubled in the past week to 1,313 across the United Kingdom.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said in areas where the new variant had emerged, the government would step up enhanced testing, whereby all residents of an area are asked to get a PCR test given that virus variants are circulating in the community, with authorities seeking to assess how widespread they are. He said vaccines could also be offered to younger people if they live in multi-generational households. Shots are currently available to everyone over the age of 38.

In addition, the tweaked plan could narrow the gap between the time someone takes the first and second dose of the Pfizer shot. "We will do whatever it takes in the vaccination programme...to deliver additional enhanced protection," Zahawi told BBC TV.

The highly transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in India has now surfaced in countries around the world. Zahawi said there were concerns about the presence of the variant in some parts of northern England and London but that there was no evidence that it had a more severe impact on people or was able to escape the vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 83.50 per cent

Indias cumulative recoveries crossed the 2-crore mark over the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 83.50 per cent, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday. As many as 2,00,79,599 recoveries have been reported so far, in...

Cong MPs, legislators in K'taka to use LAD fund for procurement of vaccines: Siddaramaiah

The Congress Karnataka unit on Friday announced that the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs will use their Local Area Development fund to the tune of Rs 100 crore for procuring vaccines.The government has miserably failed to protect the people and va...

World must act now to avoid climate catastrophe, UK's COP26 chief says

The world must act now to slow global warming otherwise there will be a climate catastrophe, COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Friday.Human activity is damaging our earth, is imperiling this brilliant jewel, Sharma said.And if we do not a...

Irish health service hit by 'very sophisticated' ransomware attack

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from a significant ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services and forcing hospitals to cancel many appointments.The countrys COVID-19 vaccination pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021