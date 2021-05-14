Russia reports 9,462 new COVID-19 cases, 393 deaths

Russia reports 9,462 new COVID-19 cases, 393 deathsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:30 IST
Russia reported 9,462 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 3,818 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,922,901.
The government coronavirus task force said 393 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 115,116.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.
