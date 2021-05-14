Left Menu

Goa to give COVID-19 vaccine to differently-abled people on priority

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state government has decided to provide COVID-19 vaccine to differently-abled people having disability cards on priority.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:26 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state government has decided to provide COVID-19 vaccine to differently-abled people having disability cards on priority. "Our government has decided to consider workers employed in the pharmaceuticals/medicine supply chain from production to retailing as frontline #COVID healthcare warriors. Divyangs/differently-abled people having disability cards will also be considered for priority vaccination," Goa CM tweeted.

He further said the state's Health Department will issue the orders. Earlier on Thursday, he said the state will start the third phase of the COVID vaccination drive for people in the age group 18-45 years from May 15.

The chief minister had earlier announced free treatment for COVID-infected patients at government hospitals. He has also said the government will bear 80 per cent of the expense for those being treated for the infection at private hospitals. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, Goa reported 2,491 new COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

