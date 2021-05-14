Left Menu

India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 83.50 per cent

India's cumulative recoveries crossed the 2-crore mark over the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 83.50 per cent, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:48 IST
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 83.50 per cent
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's cumulative recoveries crossed the 2-crore mark over the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 83.50 per cent, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday. As many as 2,00,79,599 recoveries have been reported so far, including 3,44,776 in the last 24 hours. 3,43,144 fresh cases were also reported during the same time period, resulting in a decline of 5,632 active cases.

Ten states account for 71.16 per cent of the new recoveries -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi. India's total active caseload has decreased to 37,04,893 today. It now comprises 15.41 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A cumulative amount of 9,294 Oxygen Concentrators, 11,835 Oxygen Cylinders, 19 Oxygen Generation Plants, 6,439 ventilators/Bi-PAP and nearly 4.22 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far. A total of 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

4,40,706 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 39,26,334 across 32 states/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

