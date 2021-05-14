COVID-19: Traders in Maha's Latur seek reopening of shops

Left Menu

A delegation of traders in Latur district of Maharashtra met the authorities to demand that they be allowed to reopen their shops from May 15, as keeping the units shut as part of the COVID-19 restrictions is creating a financial crisis for them.The delegation led by Latur Vyapari Mahasangh president Pradeep Solanki and secretary Manish Bandewar met District Collector Prithviraj B P on Thursday and submitted a memorandum of their demands to him.In the last one year of the coronavirus pandemic, traders, entrepreneurs and small businesses have cooperated with the district administration by keeping their establishments shut.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:52 IST
The delegation led by Latur Vyapari Mahasangh president Pradeep Solanki and secretary Manish Bandewar met District Collector Prithviraj B P on Thursday and submitted a memorandum of their demands to him.

''In the last one year of the coronavirus pandemic, traders, entrepreneurs and small businesses have cooperated with the district administration by keeping their establishments shut. But it has affected the traders financially,'' the memorandum said.

During this period, the debt burden on many traders has increased. Tragic incidents have occurred in the families of several traders, it said.

Therefore, the district administration should co- operate and allow them to reopen the establishments from May 15, it added.

The collector assured the delegation that the administration would consider their demands.

Till Thursday, Latur district has reported 83,421 COVID-19 cases and the death toll has reached 1,666, officials said.

