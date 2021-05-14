Left Menu

Recoveries outnumber daily COVID-19 cases, over two crore recovered so far

It outnumbers Indias daily new COVID cases for the third time in the last four days, the ministry said, adding ten states account for 71.16 per cent of the new recoveries.A total of 3,43,144 new coronavirus infections were registered in a day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:54 IST
India's daily COVID-19 recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases, taking the total recoveries to over two crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

This is the third time in the last four days that recoveries have outnumbered daily cases.

India's cumulative recoveries have surpassed 2 crore (2,00,79,599) with 3,44,776 patients recuperating in a day. ''It outnumbers India's daily new COVID cases for the third time in the last four days,'' the ministry said, adding ten states account for 71.16 per cent of the new recoveries.

A total of 3,43,144 new coronavirus infections were registered in a day. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 42,582. It is followed by Kerala with 39,955 while Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country for detection of COVID-19 stands over 31 crore, and the cumulative positivity rate has also marginally increased to 7.72 per cent. However, the daily positivity rate slightly declined to 20.08 per cent, the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has decreased to 37,04,893 and now comprises 15.41 per cent of the country's total cases.

A net decline of 5,632 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 4,000 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 72.70 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (850). Karnataka follows with 344 daily deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is nearing 18 crore, the ministry said.

A total of 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 96,18,127 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,04,549 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,22,390 FLWs who have received the first dose, 81,16,153 FLWs who have received the second dose and 39,26,334 beneficiaries in the 18-45 years age group who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,66,09,783 and 85,39,763 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,42,42,792 and 1,73,18,693 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old have taken the first and second dose.

The ministry said 4,40,706 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 39,26,334 across 32 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-118 of the vaccination drive (May 13), 20,27,162 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,624 sessions, 10,34,304 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,92,858 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

The Centre also said that cumulatively, 9,294 oxygen concentrators; 11,835 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants; 6,439 ventilators/Bi PAP and nearly 4.22 L Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air.

