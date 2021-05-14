Left Menu

COVID-19: Four IAF aircraft arrive in Chennai with oxygen cylinders from Singapore

Amid shortage of the life saving gas due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, four IAF aircraft arrived in Chennai on Friday morning carrying oxygen cylinders from Singapore.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:58 IST
The IAF aircraft arriving at the Chennai Airport. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Amid shortage of the life saving gas due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, four IAF aircraft arrived in Chennai on Friday morning carrying oxygen cylinders from Singapore. As per the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Chennai Customs, working in close coordination with the state government, ensured their smooth and swift clearance.

Earlier in the day, a consignment from Qatar consisting of 200 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and 4,300 Remdesivir vials reached the country. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed thanks to Qatar Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and the government.

"Taking forward our deep-rooted friendship & multi-faceted cooperation. Grateful to H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani the Amir of The State of Qatar & the government of Qatar for the gift of 200 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators & 4300 Remdesivir vials," he tweeted. As many as 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases, 3,44,776 recoveries and 4,000 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday, taking the total cases in the country to 2,40,46,809.

There are currently 37,04,893 active COVID cases. (ANI)

