Three more die of COVID-19 in Ladakh, toll rises to 161

Three more patients died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll in the union territory to 161, while the infection count reached 15,916 with 109 fresh cases, officials said on Friday.

Of the 109 new cases, 86 were reported in Leh district and 23 in Kargil district, they said.

There are now 1,547 -- 1279 in Leh and 268 in Kargil -- active coronavirus cases in the UT, the officials said.

As many as 82 patients in Leh and 24 in Kargil were discharged after they were cured of the infection in the past 24 hours, they said.

A total of 14,208 persons have been cured in Ladakh so far, the officials added.

The total fatalities in the UT included 117 in Leh and 44 in Kargil, they said.

