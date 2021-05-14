Left Menu

Bars in Taiwan's capital to close as COVID-19 infections spread

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:34 IST
Bars in Taiwan's capital to close as COVID-19 infections spread
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan reported a record rise in domestic COVID-19 cases on Friday with 29 new cases and will close bars and nightclubs in the capital, Taipei, as community transmissions in part of the city spread.

While Taiwan has reported just 1,291 cases, mostly imported from abroad, out of a population of some 24 million, a recent small rise in domestic infections has spooked residents and the stock market. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference that of the 29 new domestic infections many were connected with an outbreak in Taipei's Wanhua district, a mix of old temples, trendy shops, and hostess bars.

Chen called on people who think they may have had contact with infected patients to go to rapid testing stations the government is setting up around Wanhua. "The sooner testing happens, the sooner the chain of transmission can be broken," he added.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said that bars, nightclubs, saunas, and karaoke halls would close from Saturday. The presidential office said a member of staff was in quarantine after meeting family members who had eaten with someone who later tested positive, but added that President Tsai Ing-wen had not had contact with the person and was in good health.

The cluster of infections has been linked by DNA sequencing to an earlier outbreak at an airport hotel and pilots at Taiwan's largest carrier, China Airlines Ltd. Premier Su Tseng-chang, writing on his Facebook page, said there was no need to raise the island's COVID-19 alert level for the time being.

Comments by Chen on Wednesday that the alert level could soon be raised, which would potentially close all non-essential businesses, prompted a steep fall on the stock market, and officials have since downplayed the chances of that happening. Taiwan has never gone into full lockdown. ($1=27.9140 Taiwan dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt approves Rs 1 cr advance to Rlys for oxygen trains

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a resolution approving the payment of Rs 1 crore as advance to the Railways for ferrying oxygen-laden tankers to the state from other parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.As per the gov...

Stocks fall as Singapore re-imposes COVID-19 curbs

Singapore announced on Friday its strictest curbs on gatherings and public activities since a coronavirus lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new clusters forming in recent weeks.The measures, which will ...

Himachal sees 38 more COVID deaths, 924 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,156 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with 38 more fatalities, while 924 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,51,597, a senior official said.The number of active cases in the state stands at 37,789,...

4 killed, 20 wounded in explosion at mosque in Kabul

At least four people were killed and 20 other suffered injuries in an explosion at a mosque in Shakar Dara district north of Kabul on Friday afternoon, Tolo News reported citing police. The blast took place at Haji Bakhshi Mosque in the Qal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021