Left Menu

France adds Bahrain, Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay to list of COVID risk countries

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:02 IST
France adds Bahrain, Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay to list of COVID risk countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France added Bahrain, Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay to its list of countries deemed as COVID-19 high risk zones, which will mean that people arriving from those countries will have to undergo protocol measures such as quarantining on arrival. The French Prime Minister's department added on Friday that those quarantine measures for travellers from those countries would take effect from May 16, as France aims to ensure that its third-wave of the virus recedes.

In April, France had put Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and India on its list of COVID high-risk countries, requiring people arriving from those countries to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt approves Rs 1 cr advance to Rlys for oxygen trains

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a resolution approving the payment of Rs 1 crore as advance to the Railways for ferrying oxygen-laden tankers to the state from other parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.As per the gov...

Stocks fall as Singapore re-imposes COVID-19 curbs

Singapore announced on Friday its strictest curbs on gatherings and public activities since a coronavirus lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new clusters forming in recent weeks.The measures, which will ...

Himachal sees 38 more COVID deaths, 924 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,156 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with 38 more fatalities, while 924 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,51,597, a senior official said.The number of active cases in the state stands at 37,789,...

4 killed, 20 wounded in explosion at mosque in Kabul

At least four people were killed and 20 other suffered injuries in an explosion at a mosque in Shakar Dara district north of Kabul on Friday afternoon, Tolo News reported citing police. The blast took place at Haji Bakhshi Mosque in the Qal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021