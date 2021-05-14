Himachal sees 38 more COVID deaths, 924 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,156 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with 38 more fatalities, while 924 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,51,597, a senior official said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 37,789, according to data updated till 2 pm.

The recovery count increased to 1,11,621 with 3,105 more people recovering from the infection, the official said.

