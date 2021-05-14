Left Menu

Call centres for COVID patients will keep a watch on hospitals: K'taka Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:27 IST
Call centres for COVID patients will keep a watch on hospitals: K'taka Minister
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Upgrading the hospital management, the call centres for Covid-19 patients will keep a watch on the hospitals, Minister for Forest and Kannada and Culture Arvind Limbavali said on Friday.

''Accurate information of patients admitted to and discharged from hospitals, and clear reports on the availability of beds will be got through such reality checks,'' Limbavali, who is also nodal minister for War Rooms, call centre management and handling of providing medical advice to patients said in a statement.

The Minister said an additional centre for the 1912 helpline number was inaugurated today at Yeshwantpur in the city for Covid patients under Bengaluru municipal limits.

While there had been 60 lines of the helpline earlier, 70 new lines have been opened, which will reduce the response time and provide immediate assistance to the caller.

The call centres will have doctors who will receive the calls and provide medical guidance if there is a delay in the transfer of calls in the region, he added.

''The call centres will function as triaging centres along with conducting reality checks of hospitals,'' the minister said.

Starting the centre will reduce the burden on the nine COVID War Rooms in all regions and one Central War Room.

The War Rooms and call centres will also be able to function more effectively, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong government freezes assets of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kongs Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.The assets included all the share...

COVID-infected newborn recovers fully after 10 days on ventilator in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar

A newborn infant in Odishas Bhubaneshwar recovered fully from COVID-19 infection after a tough 10-day battle for life on a ventilator, becoming one of the youngest survivors in the country. According to Dr Arjit Mohapatra, the neonatologist...

Body of Kerala woman killed in Palestinian rocket attack to be brought home on May 15

The body of Soumya Santhosh from Kerala, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, will be brought here on Saturday.Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday that the mortal remains were ...

Olympics-Cycling world champion Alaphilippe to skip Tokyo Games

French world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe will skip the Olympic road race for personal reasons, he said on Friday.After giving it a lot of thought, I have decided, after agreeing with the national coach and my Deceuninck-Quick Step...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021