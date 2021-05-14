Left Menu

CM Thackeray urges sugar cooperatives to produce oxygen

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:28 IST
CM Thackeray urges sugar cooperatives to produce oxygen
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged the sugar cooperative industry to produce oxygen, much needed for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

He was speaking after attending the virtual inauguration of an oxygen production plant of Dharashiv Sugar Cooperative in Osmanabad district.

The sugar cooperative is the first in the state to start oxygen production, an official release said.

Thackeray said the state needs to become self- sufficient in oxygen production to beat the second wave of COVID-19.

''Our production capacity is 1,200 metric tons (per day)while the demand is 1,700 metric tons. If we produce 3,000 metric tons of oxygen, we will be self-sufficient,'' he was quoted as saying.

Municipal corporations are trying to ramp up their oxygen production and sugar cooperatives should also follow the suit, he said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who also participated in thr virtual function, said having their own oxygen plants should be made mandatory for hospitals with more than 50 beds.

Every district must be able to meet its oxygen requirement from within the same district, he suggested.

The Dharashiv sugar cooperative has converted its ethanol project into oxygen plant which would be producing six tons of oxygen with 96 per cent purity daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 14

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington--------------------------------------------------------------------...

Court declares missing German billionaire dead after 3 years

A German court on Friday officially declared billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub dead, more than three years after the head of retail group Tengelmann went missing in the Swiss Alps.Haub, who was 58, was training for a ski mountaineering race when...

Hong Kong government freezes assets of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kongs Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.The assets included all the share...

COVID-infected newborn recovers fully after 10 days on ventilator in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar

A newborn infant in Odishas Bhubaneshwar recovered fully from COVID-19 infection after a tough 10-day battle for life on a ventilator, becoming one of the youngest survivors in the country. According to Dr Arjit Mohapatra, the neonatologist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021