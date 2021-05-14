Lt Governor urges people to get the shot without hesitation

Puducherry, May 14 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday expressed concern over hesitation people here show in getting the jab against COVID-19.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating an AYUSH hospital on the premises of a government higher secondary school near here, she said, ''It is a matter of concern that people are still hesitant in getting vaccinated. Vaccination is the only effective weapon to prevent occurrence of the pandemic.'' She said the territorial government has now revived special vaccination camps in 60 centres and 2.22 lakh people have so far been inoculated in the Union Territory.

She said the government has placed orders for six lakh vials of vaccines and vaccination of those above 18 years old was not started yet as logistics such as making facilities for portals were required to be done.

More AYUSH hospitals for COVID-19 patients would come up soon in different places in the Union Territory, she said.

She ruled out shortage of oxygenated beds in any hospital and the government-run hospitals have received 100 oxygen concentrators while JIPMER a centrally administered medical college would get 70.

Private medical colleges were also ramping up the facilities by setting up around 300 oxygenated beds, she said.

''Nothing is left wanting to rise to any exigency,'' she said.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the people to cooperate with the government in its efforts to contain the pandemic and said, ''Unless it is absolutely necessary, people should not venture out of their houses.'' She said subsidised food at Rs 5 per packet, masks at the rate of Re 1 and sanitisers at Rs10 were now available.

Free rice at the rate of five kilo per person in the families covered under the PDS was also available, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed at the disposal of the territorial government rice for distribution free of cost to the cardholders in the Union Territory, she said.

