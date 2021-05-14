'Sewa Bharati has started many COVID care centres across country'

The RSS-affiliated Sewa Bharati has opened many COVID care centres equipped with oxygen cylinders and is also providing oxygen concentrators to help the needy across the country amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, its general secretary Shravan Goel said on Friday.

He said Sewa Bharati was among the first social organisations to open isolation care centres in the country. In the second week of April, the organisation opened a 200-bed hospital fully equipped with oxygen supply in Chhattisgarh's Raipur in association with sitting MLA Brijmohan Agarwal.

In all these care centres, patients are getting food, medicines and oxygen free of cost. Similarly, in the last few weeks, care centres have also been opened in the national capital and most of them have oxygen facility.

A 2,000-bed care centre for COVID patients has also been started by Sewa Bharati in Indore, Goel said.

The organisation is also providing oxygen concentrators, medicines and oxygen cylinders to the needy across the country, he said.

Sewa Bharati has also started a unique initiative, 'Oxygen On Wheels', under which a few vehicles have been converted into ambulances having two or more beds equipped with oxygen cylinders, he said.

