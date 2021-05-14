Left Menu

'Sewa Bharati has started many COVID care centres across country'

Similarly, in the last few weeks, care centres have also been opened in the national capital and most of them have oxygen facility.A 2,000-bed care centre for COVID patients has also been started by Sewa Bharati in Indore, Goel said.The organisation is also providing oxygen concentrators, medicines and oxygen cylinders to the needy across the country, he said.Sewa Bharati has also started a unique initiative, Oxygen On Wheels, under which a few vehicles have been converted into ambulances having two or more beds equipped with oxygen cylinders, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:11 IST
'Sewa Bharati has started many COVID care centres across country'

The RSS-affiliated Sewa Bharati has opened many COVID care centres equipped with oxygen cylinders and is also providing oxygen concentrators to help the needy across the country amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, its general secretary Shravan Goel said on Friday.

He said Sewa Bharati was among the first social organisations to open isolation care centres in the country. In the second week of April, the organisation opened a 200-bed hospital fully equipped with oxygen supply in Chhattisgarh's Raipur in association with sitting MLA Brijmohan Agarwal.

In all these care centres, patients are getting food, medicines and oxygen free of cost. Similarly, in the last few weeks, care centres have also been opened in the national capital and most of them have oxygen facility.

A 2,000-bed care centre for COVID patients has also been started by Sewa Bharati in Indore, Goel said.

The organisation is also providing oxygen concentrators, medicines and oxygen cylinders to the needy across the country, he said.

Sewa Bharati has also started a unique initiative, 'Oxygen On Wheels', under which a few vehicles have been converted into ambulances having two or more beds equipped with oxygen cylinders, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 14

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington--------------------------------------------------------------------...

Court declares missing German billionaire dead after 3 years

A German court on Friday officially declared billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub dead, more than three years after the head of retail group Tengelmann went missing in the Swiss Alps.Haub, who was 58, was training for a ski mountaineering race when...

Hong Kong government freezes assets of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kongs Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.The assets included all the share...

COVID-infected newborn recovers fully after 10 days on ventilator in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar

A newborn infant in Odishas Bhubaneshwar recovered fully from COVID-19 infection after a tough 10-day battle for life on a ventilator, becoming one of the youngest survivors in the country. According to Dr Arjit Mohapatra, the neonatologist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021