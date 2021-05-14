Jharkhand reports 108 more COVID deaths, toll climbs to 4,290

Left Menu

A day after Jharkhand saw the number of fresh COVID-19 fatalities drop below 100 for the second time in May, it again rose to 108 on Friday, taking the death toll 4,290, the Health Department said in a bulletin.The tally of coronavirus patients also climbed to 3,06,248 with 4,991 new cases.The state now has 48,468 active cases, while the total number of recovered cases currently stands at 2,53,490, the bulletin said.Ranchi district again recorded the maximum number of new fatalities at 40.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:25 IST
A day after Jharkhand saw the number of fresh COVID-19 fatalities drop below 100 for the second time in May, it again rose to 108 on Friday, taking the death toll 4,290, the Health Department said in a bulletin.

The tally of coronavirus patients also climbed to 3,06,248 with 4,991 new cases.

The state now has 48,468 active cases, while the total number of recovered cases currently stands at 2,53,490, the bulletin said.

Ranchi district again recorded the maximum number of new fatalities at 40. On Thursday, it had reported 19 and 36 the day before. East Singhbhum recorded 16 fatalities, followed by 10 each in Hazaribag and Bokaro.

The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts.

The state had recorded 97 fatalities each on May 13 and May 10. To date this month, the highest number of 159 deaths was reported on May 2.

Altogether, 75,84,831 samples have been tested in Jharkhand thus far, including 59,078 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The mortality rate of the state remained high at 1.40 per cent as against India's 1.10 per cent, while the recovery rate from the deadly virus stood at 82.77 per cent against the national average of 83.20 per cent.

Jharkhand started free vaccination for the people in the 18-44 age group on Friday, officials said.

Facing a vaccine shortage, the state could not launch the drive, scheduled on May 1, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced to begin free inoculation on May 14.

The state has in stock 6.48 lakh vaccine doses for the launch of the drive.

Battling a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown- like restrictions with stricter provisions, including a seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state till May 27.

The state has suspended the operation of intra- and inter-city bus services and put a cap on people attending weddings at 11, lower from earlier 50 people, with the provision that marriages could be conducted either at homes or courts.

