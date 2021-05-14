Two COVID care centres set up in Ludhiana with Radha Soami Satsang Beas’ support

Two COVID care centres, set up with the support of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas sect, were inaugurated here on Friday.

The facilities were inaugurated by Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu at Hambran Road and Mundian areas of the city. City MLA Sanjay Talwar, Municipal Corporation Councillor Mamta Ashu and Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma were present at both the events.

Speaking to media persons, Bittu said each facility will have 110 beds -- 55 beds each for men and women.

He thanked the Radha Soami Satsang Beas for supporting the Punjab government and the district administration for setting up these COVID care facilities.

These centres would prove beneficial for level-1 and level-2 patients in Ludhiana, which has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus infections, he said.

Bittu said all the beds in these facilities would be oxygen-supported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)