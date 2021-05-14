Left Menu

Sweden reports 9,192 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths since Wednesday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:37 IST
Sweden reports 9,192 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths since Wednesday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 9,192 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday, health agency statistics showed on Friday.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 8 new deaths, taking the total to 14,275. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bajaj Finserv is Back with its Cricket Themed Campaign Titled 'EMI Network Powerplay'

Designed as an interactive campaign, EMINetworkPowerplay calls upon customers to participate in a quiz and get a chance to win the vivo Y20G. They can also shop for the latest vivo V21 5G on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,666 Pune, Maharashtra...

1.23 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in Delhi on May 13: AAP leader Atishi.

1.23 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in Delhi on May 13 AAP leader Atishi....

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 14

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington--------------------------------------------------------------------...

Court declares missing German billionaire dead after 3 years

A German court on Friday officially declared billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub dead, more than three years after the head of retail group Tengelmann went missing in the Swiss Alps.Haub, who was 58, was training for a ski mountaineering race when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021