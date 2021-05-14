Left Menu

Mamata writes to Modi, urges him to be fair and quick in PSA plant allotment

are getting disturbed because of the indecisiveness at Delhi, Banerjee added.Last month, the Prime Ministers Office gave approval for allocation of funds from PM CARES for installation of 551 pressure swing adsorption PSA medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:39 IST
Mamata writes to Modi, urges him to be fair and quick in PSA plant allotment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to be fair and quick in allotment of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants for the state, amid the relentless surge in COVID-19 cases.

In her letter to the prime minister, the TMC supremo said that the state, which was scheduled to get 70 PSA plants, has now been intimated that four such oxygen generating units would be set up in the first phase.

She also complained of lack of clarity in the intimation about the remaining plants.

''The Centre apparently has been contemplating to supply PSA plants to hospitals in states. Priorities are being fixed and re-fixed, implementing agencies are being settled and unsettled, quota for West Bengal is being downwardly revised and further downwardly revised every day.

''We were told we shall get 70 PSA plants, now we are told that we shall get four in the first phase with no clarity on the remaining plants (sic),'' she wrote to Modi.

PSA plants are expected to boost supply of oxygen to hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients.

''I request you to kindly get the priorities, implementing agencies, and quota fixed, justly, fairly and quickly. Our own supplementary PSA-installation plans by state agencies... are getting disturbed because of the indecisiveness at Delhi,'' Banerjee added.

Last month, the Prime Minister's Office gave approval for allocation of funds from PM CARES for installation of 551 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bajaj Finserv is Back with its Cricket Themed Campaign Titled 'EMI Network Powerplay'

Designed as an interactive campaign, EMINetworkPowerplay calls upon customers to participate in a quiz and get a chance to win the vivo Y20G. They can also shop for the latest vivo V21 5G on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,666 Pune, Maharashtra...

1.23 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in Delhi on May 13: AAP leader Atishi.

1.23 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in Delhi on May 13 AAP leader Atishi....

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 14

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington--------------------------------------------------------------------...

Court declares missing German billionaire dead after 3 years

A German court on Friday officially declared billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub dead, more than three years after the head of retail group Tengelmann went missing in the Swiss Alps.Haub, who was 58, was training for a ski mountaineering race when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021