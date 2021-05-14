Left Menu

PTI | Vja | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:56 IST
COVID-19:AP records 22,018 new cases, 96 deaths

Amaravati, May 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported more than 20,000 fresh cases of coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, while 19,177 patients had recovered and another 96 succumbed to the infection.

The latest bulletin said 22,018 positive cases turned out from 89,087 tests in the 24 hours ending 9 am today, taking the infection count to 13,88,803.

The number of active cases increased to 2,03,787 after a total of 11,75,843 recoveries and 9,173 deaths.

The overall infection positivity rate climbed to 7.81 per cent after 1.77 crore tests while the case fatality rate remained stable at 0.66 per cent.

The recovery rate was 84.6 per cent and the active case ratio was about 15 per cent.

East Godavari district reported the highest 3,432 fresh cases in 24 hours, followed by Chittoor 2,708, Anantapuramu 2,213 and Visakhapatnam 2,200.

While Srikakulam reported the lowest 695 and Vizianagaram 899, seven other districts added between 1,000 and 1,800 new cases each.

SPS Nellore district crossed the one lakh total cases mark, the seventh in the state, as it added 1,733 afresh in a day.

In 24 hours, Anantapuramu had 11 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam 10 each, Vizianagaram nine, Chittoor and Krishna eight each, Guntur and SPS Nellore seven each, Kurnool and Srikakulam six each.

Kadapa district reported four deaths.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

