Over 1.23 lakh people vaccinated in Delhi on May 13: Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday that over 1.23 lakh people were vaccinated the previous day in Delhi and nearly 43.67 lakh doses had been administered so far.

As many as 10 lakh people have taken both the doses, Atishi said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.

''The Delhi healthcare system is proceeding with vaccination at a good pace. The vaccination in 18-44 age group has declined owing to 144 centres being shut due to unavailability of Covaxin,'' she said.

Delhi has three days of Covaxin and two days of Covishield stock left for the 45-plus age group, frontline and healthcare workers. Eight days of Covishield vaccine stock is left for the 18-44 age group, she said.

Atishi underscored that the only way to counter the third wave of the virus would be through vaccination.

Delhi recorded 8,500 new coronavirus cases on Friday and the positivity rate was 12 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

