Honourable Health Minister for TN Mr. M. Subramanian Installs 100 Oxygenated Beds at TN Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital (Omandurar GH)

Subramanian installed the 100 oxygenated bed facilities at Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital Omandurar GH in the city recently, 13th May 2021. In association with CREDAI and various other corporates, G Square Realtors has planned to rope in sponsors to develop 4000 beds across major Government Hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:15 IST
• An initiative by G Square Realtors in association with CREDAI

• Sets up 100 oxygenated beds at Govt. Peripheral Hospital, Annanagar

Plans to rope in sponsors to develop 4000 beds across major Govt.

Hospitals in TN The Chennai-based G Square Realtors, a real estate company, in association with the Tamil Nadu Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) has sponsored 100 oxygenated beds for FREE interim care to COVID patients. Honorable Health Minister for Tamil Nadu, Mr. M. Subramanian installed the 100 oxygenated bed facilities at Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital (Omandurar GH) in the city recently, (13th May 2021). In association with CREDAI and various other corporates, G Square Realtors has planned to rope in sponsors to develop 4000 beds across major Government Hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

The first phase of 100 beds was set up at Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital (Omandurar GH); simultaneously G Square Realtors developed another batch of 100 oxygenated beds at Government Peripheral Hospital in Anna Nagar. This initiative was completed within a record time of 72 hours to extend support to the Government in its fight against COVID-19. Each oxygen bed costs around Rs. 20,000/- and it would cost around Rs. 1500/- per patient. The cost will be incurred by G Square Realtors and CREDAI. Mr. Ramajayam alias Bala, Managing Director, G Square Realtors, said, "During testing times such as the current pandemic situation, it is heartbreaking to witness people at hospitals check for the availability of beds for their loved ones affected with COVID-19. We were determined to arrange oxygen beds in the government hospitals through existing resources. CREDAI's support through its allied real estate developers has been tremendous in this initiative." If any firm is interested to replicate this model with oxygen bed facilities, Mr. Suresh, President, CREDAI, TN can be contacted @ 98410 25728 for further details. Image: Honourable Health Minister for TN Mr. M. Subramanian Installs 100 Oxygenated Beds at TN Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital (Omandurar GH)

