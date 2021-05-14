Left Menu

Coronavirus: 3.41 lakh people vaccinated in Maha in a day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine to 3,41,887 people in a single day, which pushed the state's vaccination count to 1,95,31,051, said the health department said on Friday.

These people were vaccinated on May 13, the department said in a statement issued on Friday.

The cumulative (first and second dose) figure of the people aged above 45 years, who have been vaccinated so far, has reached 1,47,95,962, it said.

A total of 6,34,570 people from the 18-44 age group have received their first dose so far, it added.

''The cumulative figures of vaccinated healthcare workers and frontline workers stood at 22,67,026, and 18,33,493 respectively,'' the statement said.

Health minister Rajesh Tope had said on Wednesday that the state was expected to receive more doses from May 20, after which the drive can be accelerated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

